Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 7.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares dropped 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 36,703,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 26,159,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LI. Bank of America started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $40,137,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.