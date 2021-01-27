Lido DAO Token Price Reaches $1.57 on Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00004972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 68.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00285672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00069440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036257 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

Lido DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

