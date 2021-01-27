Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

