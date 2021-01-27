Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

