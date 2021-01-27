Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.00.

LIN opened at $255.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 25.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,601,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

