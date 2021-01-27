Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Increases Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

NYSE:LIN opened at $255.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average of $247.33.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.