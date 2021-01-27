Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 399 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $15.16 on Wednesday, hitting $218.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

