Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.19. 5,448,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76.

