Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

NYSE:KMX traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.16. 3,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

