LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Down 20.3%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) dropped 20.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 75,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 44,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

LiveWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

