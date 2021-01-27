LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Down 6.9%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 1,202,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 998,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 27,200 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth about $2,080,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 58,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.