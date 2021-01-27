Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Price Target Cut to C$95.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$82.40.

Get Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) alerts:

TSE:L opened at C$64.06 on Monday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$59.01 and a one year high of C$77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$22.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.06.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$15.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.8492345 EPS for the current year.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.