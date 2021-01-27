LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.18 million and $2,238.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00071867 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003530 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003203 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,028,943 coins and its circulating supply is 51,816,166 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

