L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

About L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

