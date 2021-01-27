Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

LMT stock opened at $330.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

