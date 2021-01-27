Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $329.65. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.