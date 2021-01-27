Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.53. 120,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.