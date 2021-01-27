Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

