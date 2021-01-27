Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.58. 55,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

