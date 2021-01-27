Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Up 5%

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shares traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.51. 242,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 219,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

