Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

