Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $100,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $171.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.12. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

