LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $111.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $121.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

