LPL Financial (LPLA) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LPL Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LPL Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial 8.50% 49.27% 8.93% LPL Financial Competitors 15.87% 20.53% 7.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LPL Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial 0 0 8 1 3.11 LPL Financial Competitors 193 997 1070 29 2.41

LPL Financial currently has a consensus price target of $111.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 2.12%. Given LPL Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LPL Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

LPL Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. LPL Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of LPL Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of LPL Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LPL Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial $5.62 billion $559.88 million 15.55 LPL Financial Competitors $8.04 billion $638.76 million 27.50

LPL Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LPL Financial. LPL Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

LPL Financial has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LPL Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LPL Financial beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The company also provides advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

