Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $330.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.99.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

