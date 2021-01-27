Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Shares Gap Down to $19.16

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $17.84. Lumos Pharma shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 463 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

