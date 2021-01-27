Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

LBC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. 925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,509. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.