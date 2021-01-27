LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LYB opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

