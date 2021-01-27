Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $86.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $73.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

