Manchester Financial Inc. Has $27,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.