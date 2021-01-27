Manchester Financial Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

