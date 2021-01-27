Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) Stock Price Down 30.5%

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) fell 30.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68). 4,422,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 912% from the average session volume of 437,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

The firm has a market cap of £89.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 318.75.

About Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

