MANTRA DAO Price Up 15.7% This Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $24.61 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00050997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00133602 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00296983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00036857 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Token Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,557,212 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao.

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

MANTRA DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

