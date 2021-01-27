Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.71 million and a P/E ratio of -71.28. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.47.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

In related news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,791,974.40. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,950. Insiders sold a total of 157,500 shares of company stock valued at $444,134 over the last quarter.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

