Mark Zuckerberg Sells 55,869 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50.

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total value of $11,606,807.50.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $12,055,202.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $11,975,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50.

Facebook stock opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $803.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.24.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.