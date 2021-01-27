MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

MarketAxess stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,875. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.82.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

