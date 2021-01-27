Markus Sieger Buys 7,799 Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Markus Sieger bought 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,133.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

