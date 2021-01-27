Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Analysts at Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Marlowe alerts:

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.