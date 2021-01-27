Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Analysts at Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
