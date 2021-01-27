Martin P. Connor Sells 5,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TOL opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $53.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

