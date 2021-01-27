Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,758 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

