Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 57,198 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90.

On Friday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total transaction of $9,445,079.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total transaction of $29,406,195.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $8,948,730.00.

MA stock opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

