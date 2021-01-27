Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading 5.1% Higher

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 4,594,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 7,055,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTNB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $311.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Research analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

