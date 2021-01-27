Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Down 8.3%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.54. 4,761,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,718,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of research firms have commented on MTNB. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $307.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.00.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 137,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

