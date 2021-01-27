Matrix Service Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 657 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,053% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 call options.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matrix Service by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 42,947 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Matrix Service by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 143,072 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Matrix Service by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 460,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.