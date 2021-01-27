MAX Exchange Token Price Down 2.2% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $207,981.17 and $13,186.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,089.21 or 1.00012200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00022918 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.00727490 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00316891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00194220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003900 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

