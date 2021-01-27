Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

