McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.56. 69,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,320. The stock has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

