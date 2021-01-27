MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. 559,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,986,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

