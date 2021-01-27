MD Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,328,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $79,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. 19,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,604. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

