MD Financial Management Inc. Has $60.14 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 772,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF accounts for 1.9% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $60,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $83.66.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

